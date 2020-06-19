image
Koh Samui Weather (June 19)

Samui Times Editor

Published

8 hours ago

on

Koh Samui Weather (June 19) | Samui Times
The weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms.
  • High 27C.
  • Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight:

  • Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
  • Low 23C.
  • Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 19) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 19) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

