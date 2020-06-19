Koh Samui Weather (June 19) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 19)
The weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms.
- High 27C.
- Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
- Low 23C.
- Winds WSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
