Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (June 2)

Samui Times Editor

Published

3 hours ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (June 2)
Weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
  • High 27C.
  • Winds light and variable.
  • Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight:

  • Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
  • Low 24C.
  • Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 60%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 2) | News by Samui Times

Next 10 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 2) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

 

