Koh Samui Weather (June 2) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 2)
Weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
- High 27C.
- Winds light and variable.
- Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight:
- Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
- Low 24C.
- Winds W at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
