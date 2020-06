Koh Samui Weather (June 3) | Samui Times

The weather in Koh Samui...

Today:

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.

High 83F.

Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight:

Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.

Low around 75F.

Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Next 7 days:

SOURCE:The Weather Channel

