Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (June 3)

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 min ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (June 3) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The weather in Koh Samui...

Today:

  • Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
  • High 83F.
  • Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
  • Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight: 

  • Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
  • Low around 75F.
  • Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (June 3) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 3) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE:The Weather Channel

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending