Koh Samui Weather (June 3) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 3)
The weather in Koh Samui...
Today:
- Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
- High 83F.
- Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
- Low around 75F.
- Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE:The Weather Channel
