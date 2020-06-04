Koh Samui Weather (June 4) | Samui Times

image
Koh Samui Weather (June 4)

The Weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon.
  • High 31C.
  • Winds SW at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight:

  • Thunderstorms.
  • Low 27C.
  • Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Next 7 days:

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

