Koh Samui Weather (June 4) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 4)
The Weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon.
- High 31C.
- Winds SW at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms.
- Low 27C.
- Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
