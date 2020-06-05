Koh Samui Weather (June 5) | Samui Times

image
Koh Samui Weather (June 5)

6 hours ago

The weather In Koh Samui

Today:

  • Partly cloudy early.
  • Thunderstorms developing this afternoon.
  • High 27C.
  • Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight:

  • Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening.
  • Low 23C.
  • Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (June 5) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

