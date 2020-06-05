Koh Samui Weather (June 5) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 5)
Today:
- Partly cloudy early.
- Thunderstorms developing this afternoon.
- High 27C.
- Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening.
- Low 23C.
- Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
Breaking News24 mins ago
One New Cases, 3 Recoveries – Covid-19 Update (June 5)
Breaking News1 hour ago
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Breaking News2 hours ago
Thailand’s Developing Thermal Face Scanner
Breaking News3 hours ago
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Business News3 hours ago
Durian To Get Odor-Free Packaging
Coronavirus News & Updates4 hours ago
Domestic Tourism Stimulus Measures To Be Decided By Next Week
Breaking News5 hours ago
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
Bangkok News5 hours ago
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
Koh Samui News6 hours ago
Koh Samui Weather (June 5)
Breaking News23 hours ago
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
Beach Clean Up2 days ago
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
Bangkok Airways4 days ago
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
Breaking News2 days ago
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Breaking News3 days ago
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Bangkok Airways4 days ago
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Bangkok Airways3 days ago
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Bank Of Thailand4 days ago
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
Bangkok News4 days ago
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Breaking News3 days ago
Songkran Slated For July If Relaxed Measures Go Smoothly
Breaking News4 days ago
Phuket Travellers Now Don’t Need Health Document
