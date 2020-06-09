Koh Samui Weather (June 9) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (June 9)
The weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms.
- High 28C.
- Winds SSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight:
- Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening.
- Low 24C.
- Winds light and variable.
- Chance of rain 40%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
