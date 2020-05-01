Connect with us

Koh Samui Weather (May 1)

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (May 1) | Samui Times
Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours.

High 79F.

Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. 80% chance of rain.

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late.

Low 74F.

Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. 30% chance of rain.

Next 36 hours…

Hourly…

Tomorrow Sunrise will be at 6:02 am

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

