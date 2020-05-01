Koh Samui Weather (May 1) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 1)
Today
Thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon hours.
High 79F.
Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. 80% chance of rain.
Tonight
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late.
Low 74F.
Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. 30% chance of rain.
Next 36 hours…
Hourly…
Tomorrow Sunrise will be at 6:02 am
SOURCE: The Weather ChannelStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
