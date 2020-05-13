Koh Samui Weather (May 13) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 13)
Today
In Koh Samui, the weather will be Partly cloudy.
Highs up to 83F.
Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Later in the evening, there will be Some clouds.
Lows down to 76F.
Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
20% chance of rain
Next 36 hours…
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
