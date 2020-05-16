Connect with us

Koh Samui Weather (May 16)

Koh Samui Weather (May 16) | Samui Times
(Photo:theforrealbeachresort)
The Weather Forecast in Koh Samui, Surat Thani will be…

Today:

  • A mix of clouds and sun.
  • Highs up to 84F.
  • Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
  • 10% chance of rain.

Tonight:

  • Cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms.
  • Lows down to 76F.
  • Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
  • 40% chance of rain.

Next 36 Hours:

Next 10 Days:

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

