Koh Samui Weather (May 16) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 16)
The Weather Forecast in Koh Samui, Surat Thani will be…
Today:
- A mix of clouds and sun.
- Highs up to 84F.
- Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- 10% chance of rain.
Tonight:
- Cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms.
- Lows down to 76F.
- Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 40% chance of rain.
Next 36 Hours:
Next 10 Days:
SOURCE: The Weather ChannelStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
