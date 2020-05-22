Koh Samui Weather (May 22) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 22)
Weather in Koh Samui, Surat Thani…
Today:
Tonight:
- Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight.
- Low 76F.
- Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- 60% chance of rain.
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
