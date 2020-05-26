Koh Samui Weather (May 26) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 26)
The Weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely.
- High 28C.
- Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Tonight:
Next 36 hours:
Next 10 days:
SOURCE:The Weather Channel
