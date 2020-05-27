Koh Samui Weather (May 27) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
The Weather In Koh Samui…
Today:
- Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon.
- High 29C.
- Winds light and variable.
- Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight:
Scattered thunderstorms. Low 24C. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
