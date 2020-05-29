Koh Samui Weather (May 29) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 29)
The Weather in Koh Samui…
Today:
- Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon.
- High 28C.
- Winds SSE at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight:
- Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
- Low 24C.
- Winds SSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
- Chance of rain 80%.
Next 36 hours:
Next 7 days:
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
