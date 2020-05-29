Connect with us

Koh Samui News

Koh Samui Weather (May 29)

Samui Times Editor

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

Koh Samui Weather (May 29) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The Weather in Koh Samui

Today:

  • Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon.
  • High 28C.
  • Winds SSE at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight:

  • Thunderstorms are likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight.
  • Low 24C.
  • Winds SSW at 10 to 15 km/h.
  • Chance of rain 80%.

Next 36 hours:

Koh Samui Weather (May 29) | News by Samui Times

Next 7 days:

Koh Samui Weather (May 29) | News by Samui Times

SOURCE: The Weather Channel 

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Trending