Koh Samui Weather (May 5) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 5)
Today
Koh Samui will be mainly sunny.
There will be highs up to 82F and winds coming from East-South-East at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise 6:02 am – Sunset 6:31 pm
Tonight
There will be clear skies.
Lows of 76F and winds at coming from the South at 5 to 10 mph.
Only a 10% chance of rain.
Next 36 hours…
Hourly…
Sunrise tomorrow will be at 6:01 am
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
