Koh Samui Weather (May 5) | Samui Times

Today

Koh Samui will be mainly sunny.

There will be highs up to 82F and winds coming from East-South-East at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunrise 6:02 am – Sunset 6:31 pm

Tonight

There will be clear skies.

Lows of 76F and winds at coming from the South at 5 to 10 mph.

Only a 10% chance of rain.

Next 36 hours…

Hourly…

Sunrise tomorrow will be at 6:01 am

SOURCE: The Weather Channel