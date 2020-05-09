Koh Samui Weather (May 9) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui Weather (May 9)
Today
In Koh Samui there will be a mix of clouds and sun during the morning, that will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon.
High 83F.
Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
10 % chance of rain
Sunrise 6:00 am – Sunset 6:32 pm
Tonight
20 % chance of rain
Next 36 hours…
Hourly…
Tomorrow sunrise will be at 6:00 am
SOURCE: The Weather Channel
