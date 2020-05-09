Connect with us

Koh Samui Weather (May 9)

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 min ago

on

(Photo:Sudbury)
Today

In Koh Samui there will be a mix of clouds and sun during the morning, that will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon.

High 83F.

Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

10 % chance of rain

Sunrise 6:00 am – Sunset 6:32 pm

Tonight

20 % chance of rain

Next 36 hours…

Hourly…

Tomorrow sunrise will be at 6:00 am 

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

