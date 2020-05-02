Koh Samui weather (May 2) | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Koh Samui weather (May 2)
Today
Sunrise – 6:02 am
A mix of clouds and sun.
High 81F.
Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Sunset – 6:31 pm
Partly cloudy skies.
Low around 75F.
Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 36 hours…
Hourly…
Tomorrow sunrise will be at 6:02 am
SOURCE: The Weather ChannelStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Coronavirus Cases6 mins ago
Those visiting Surat Thani from Phuket must self-quarantine
Koh Samui News1 hour ago
Koh Samui weather (May 2)
Breaking News14 hours ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
Coronavirus News & Updates18 hours ago
SCB re-opens 292 stores nationwide
Bangkok News19 hours ago
CCSA worry people traveling over the long weekend will cause Covid-19 relapse
Coronavirus Phuket20 hours ago
Phuket airport will closed until at least May 16
5-star Hotels21 hours ago
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Bangkok News23 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 update (May 1)
Breaking News24 hours ago
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Coronavirus News & Updates1 day ago
Young woman drew a picture of Thai PM not long before committing suicide
Koh Samui News5 days ago
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Coronavirus Koh Samui6 days ago
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Elephant Sanctuary3 days ago
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Coronavirus News & Updates5 days ago
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Business News4 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Coronavirus Cases7 days ago
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Political Parties5 days ago
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Coronavirus News & Updates3 days ago
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
Coronavirus Koh Samui7 days ago
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Coronavirus News & Updates2 days ago
PM Prayut urges for patience
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login