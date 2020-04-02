Koh Samui’s Central temporarily closed | Samui Times

Department Store, Central Festival in Samui has officially announced via Facebook that they will temporarily shut down all service to comply with measures and reduce any risk of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Central Festival Koh Samui shopping centre will be temporarily closed from 1-15 April or until further noticed. Groceries and essentials are still open as normal.

Shops that will remain open as usual are:

Top Supermarket will remain open for all ages from 09:00 until Midnight.

Watsons – open daily 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Boots – open daily 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Restaurant (only take away or delivery) are open daily 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Banks.