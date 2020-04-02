Koh Samui’s Central temporarily closed | Samui Times

Uncategorized
Koh Samui’s Central temporarily closed
Department Store, Central Festival in Samui has officially announced via Facebook that they will temporarily shut down all service to comply with measures and reduce any risk of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The Central Festival Koh Samui shopping centre will be temporarily closed from 1-15 April or until further noticed. Groceries and essentials are still open as normal.
Shops that will remain open as usual are:
- Top Supermarket will remain open for all ages from 09:00 until Midnight.
- Watsons – open daily 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
- Boots – open daily 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
- Restaurant (only take away or delivery) are open daily 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.
- Banks.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online
No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News7 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
News20 hours ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Business News7 days ago
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
News6 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection