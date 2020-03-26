Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case | Samui Times

Latest News
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
BREAKING NEWS – The Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak has now reached Koh Samui.
Today, Koh Samui Hospital staff announced their first Covid-19 case on the island with fears that there could be more undetected.
The infected man is a 49 year old French citizen, living in the Koh Samui area, who regularly travelled back to France. Most recently he had just returned from France on March 17. Once arriving back to Thailand he started feeling sick up to March 24, when he decided to see a doctor who conducted an X-ray of his lungs and found that they were” abnormal”. He was then sent to Koh Samui Hospital.
The hospital staff tested the man and the results showed up positive with the Covid-19 virus. Since then the hospital has provided standard treatment with medication and monitoring of symptoms.
Officials also reported that the infected patient had come into close contact with 3 other people. However, the 3 people, since tracked down and tested, have shown no signs or symptoms of the virus.
It has been reported to The Department of Disease Control, that there were 13 people flying on the same plane as the infected man from France who are now being followed up and investigated.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits
322 cases in Thailand, 50 announced yesterday. 5 cases confirmed in Phuket.
Foreigners and Thais arriving in Thailand (from high risk areas) tracked for 14 days
Thai PM announces Emergency Decree for the whole country
Chiang Mai venue owners complain about proposed closure of bars and clubs
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News1 week ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
Latest News6 days ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Latest News1 week ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
National News3 months ago
No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits
-
Latest News6 days ago
322 cases in Thailand, 50 announced yesterday. 5 cases confirmed in Phuket.
-
Latest News1 week ago
Foreigners and Thais arriving in Thailand (from high risk areas) tracked for 14 days
-
National News2 days ago
Thai PM announces Emergency Decree for the whole country