Koh Tao Praised For Prioritizing Coral Reefs | Samui Times

Thailand’s south island of Koh Tao has been recognized for its conservation efforts around its coral reefs.

The praises came along with yesterday’s World Oceans Day 2020 which marks Koh Tao as one of the global communities that follow “Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources” under the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) via the Hello Kitty Global Channel, in cooperation with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has given the honour to the tiny island whose name means turtle island in the Thai language.

The name refers to the island’s pristine beaches that have been breeding and egg-laying sites for green turtles for years along with featuring majestic coral reefs. Scuba divers have always preferred the island to others when taking in the deep blue sea and dive operators and schools have been praised for adopting the Green Fins practices to protect the marine environment- a well-known mentality to any properly trained diver.

Located just off the mainland province of Surat Thani in Southern Thailand, Koh Tao can be reached by speedboat or ferry. Once there, travellers can enjoy white, sandy beaches with crystal-clear water.

SOURCE: TAT News