Koh Tao Praised For Prioritizing Coral Reefs | Samui Times

Beaches
Koh Tao Praised For Prioritizing Coral Reefs
Thailand’s south island of Koh Tao has been recognized for its conservation efforts around its coral reefs.
The praises came along with yesterday’s World Oceans Day 2020 which marks Koh Tao as one of the global communities that follow “Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources” under the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) via the Hello Kitty Global Channel, in cooperation with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has given the honour to the tiny island whose name means turtle island in the Thai language.
The name refers to the island’s pristine beaches that have been breeding and egg-laying sites for green turtles for years along with featuring majestic coral reefs. Scuba divers have always preferred the island to others when taking in the deep blue sea and dive operators and schools have been praised for adopting the Green Fins practices to protect the marine environment- a well-known mentality to any properly trained diver.
Located just off the mainland province of Surat Thani in Southern Thailand, Koh Tao can be reached by speedboat or ferry. Once there, travellers can enjoy white, sandy beaches with crystal-clear water.
SOURCE: TAT NewsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Students Arrested For Tying Bow On Bangkok Monument
Thai Model Speaks Up After Political Activist Goes Missing
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 10)
Koh Tao Praised For Prioritizing Coral Reefs
Volunteer Teachers Recruited To Help Remote Students
Curfew May Be Lifted For 15 Day Test Run
World Blood Day Extended To Avoid Large Crowds
Koh Samui To See Small Solar Eclipse Later This Month
Drought Unveils Centuries Old Isaan Temple
More Thais Returned Home From China and Japan
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login