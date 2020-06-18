Korat Motorway Will Be Finished By End Of Year | Samui Times

By end of this year a new motorway between Bangkok and this north-eastern province will be open to motorists, a Highway Department official said Thursday.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Highway 2 deputy director Pholkrit Groundnok said a test run on the highway is planned for the late 2020 stage, but the exact date is still to be set.

The 200 km motorway between Bang Pa-in Ayutthaya district and Nakhon Ratchasima is 96% complete. Travel time from the capital to the province is projected to be cut by half from the present four to two hours.

During long holidays it will also relieve the heavy traffic on Mittaphap Lane, as retailers return home from Bangkok.

Tolls will start at 10 baht per kilometre, with a cumulative cost of 1.25 baht per kilometre.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post