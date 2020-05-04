Coronavirus News & Updates
Krabi deputy governor concerned Phuket has “spread coronavirus to his province”
As thousands of non-residents left Phuket over the weekend, one of the local officials was swift to express his feelings about Phuket’s departees to his province. Somkuan Khan-ngern, deputy governor of Krabi province, reported: “they had spread coronavirus to his province.”
He later retracted the comment and excused the media that his remarks were “a thoughtless allegation made during the inspection of the screening checkpoint in Ao Nang.” He said he had no intention of offending Phuket’s people.
The deputy governor also reportedly refused to allow the people of Phuket entry into Krabi.
The administration of the Province of Phuket has allowed thousands of migrant workers and non-resident Thais to return from their home provinces.
They were stranded at Phuket, mostly without jobs, after the governor of Phuket sealed off the island’s land, sea and air borders in early April. Around 40,000 people, about 10% of the population of the island, have already registered.
All who wish to leave must apply to the provincial administration for “Fit to Travel” permits, which must be presented to officers in the Tha Chatchai checkpoint on arrivals, on their transit checkpoints and at their destinations.
Since Phuket has the second-highest number of infections, people who leave the island are subjected to 14 days of quarantine on arrival.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video
Krabi deputy governor concerned Phuket has “spread coronavirus to his province”
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Hundreds of Thais return to Thailand over the weekend
Koh Samui Weather (May 4)
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Local photographer brings history back to life
Thai baht rises by 3% against USD over the last month
Upcoming Strict and flexible measures
22 days with no confirmed cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Local photographer brings history back to life
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login