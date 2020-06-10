Krabi Elephants Suffer After Salt Supplies Run Low | Samui Times

Around 16 elephants in Thailand’sKrabi province have become sick over the last two months after much needed medical salt supplies have run low.

The Southern Elephant Hospital said that veterinarians were using 100 bottles of salt a day to treat the elephants, which are suffering from multiple illnesses.

Such illnesses have the hospital over-packed resulting in some elephants being moved to a wooded enclosure to make room for more patients.

The illnesses are primarily localized around wounds to the elephants’ feet which are hard to treat as they bear the weight of the elephant nonstop. Others are having eye problems due to their wounded feet not allowing them to stand, causing them to sleep laying down. The hospital says most of its elderly elephants are being treated for digestive problems.

After news came of the salt supplies running low, elephant lovers have begun donating salt supplies to the hospitals but no word yet on if the government will produce enough salt to successfully treat the elephants soon.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand