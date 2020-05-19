Chiang Rai News
Krungthai Bank Robbery In Chiang Rai – 1.05 Million Stolen
At 10 am today in Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen Police, which borders on Myanmar and Laos, has been notified that 1.05 million Baht was stolen by a pair of robbers from a local Krungthai Bank.
Both offenders were dressed in black and wearing motorbike helmets. The offenders managed to get 1.05 million baht in cash before fleeing the scene on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, in broad daylight.
The 2 suspects are being tracked down by the police authorities.
The employee who was targeted by the robbers told the police and the bank manager that she had cashed 1,05 million baht and put it in a bag for delivery to the agricultural cooperative of Chiang Saen. While the money was being loaded into the delivery truck, the robbers forced the driver with weapons to hand over the cash bag.
Chief of the police station in Chiang Saen launched a manhunt for the 2 men.
SOURCE:Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Two New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 19)
Thai Airways Set To File For Bankruptcy
Thailand Eyes Medical Marijuana Tourism
“Amazing Trusted Thailand” For Post Covid-19 Tourism
Myanmar Sees Largest Drug Seizure in Decades
Krungthai Bank Robbery In Chiang Rai – 1.05 Million Stolen
Koh Samui Weather (May 19)
BJC Big C Foundation Donates Azithromycin To UK For Covid-19 Treatment
Thailand’s Economy Officially Contracts After Covid-19
The Head of Grab Thailand Resigns
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Thailand’s State Of Emergency Unlikely To Extend Into June
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
CCSA Will Announce Businesses And Activities To Reopen
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login