Krungthai Bank Robbery In Chiang Rai – 1.05 Million Stolen

3 hours ago

At 10 am today in Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen Police, which borders on Myanmar and Laos, has been notified that 1.05 million Baht was stolen by a pair of robbers from a local Krungthai Bank.

Both offenders were dressed in black and wearing motorbike helmets. The offenders managed to get 1.05 million baht in cash before fleeing the scene on a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, in broad daylight.

The 2 suspects are being tracked down by the police authorities.

The employee who was targeted by the robbers told the police and the bank manager that she had cashed 1,05 million baht and put it in a bag for delivery to the agricultural cooperative of Chiang Saen. While the money was being loaded into the delivery truck, the robbers forced the driver with weapons to hand over the cash bag.

Chief of the police station in Chiang Saen launched a manhunt for the 2 men.

SOURCE:Nation Thailand

