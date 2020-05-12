Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui
Today a Thai man named Thanapol Talaupara, found a large dead tortoise floating in the middle of the sea, while he was jet Skiing with a group of friends in Koh Samui.
The turtle was around 1 meter long and about 50 centimetres wide.
Reports say that the turtle must have got caught up in a fishing net, as they are many in the golf of Thailand and there were no wounds found on the carcass.
Finishing nets are very dangerous for sea turtles. This is due to the fact that once a Turtle was to get caught it one, the net can become so tight around them that they can no longer move and eventually die from exhaustion.
This is also one of the reasons why Sea Turles are an endangered species.
Thanapol Says he was unable to bring the tortoise back to shore, due to how large it was and they did not have any rope to tie it with.
SOURCE:KhaosodStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Recieving 5000 Baht Handout
Food Donations Get Out Of Hand In Bangkok
Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
Thailand’s Tourism Industry To Get Clean Bill Of Health
Bangkok Police Hunt Political Activists Who Branded Landmarks
Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China
Phuket Mass Exodus Sparks Covid-19 Fears
Curfew Breakers Attack Pattaya Shopkeeper For Denying Alcohol Sale
Tax Relief Measures To Aid Thai Economy
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login