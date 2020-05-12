Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui | Samui Times

Today a Thai man named Thanapol Talaupara, found a large dead tortoise floating in the middle of the sea, while he was jet Skiing with a group of friends in Koh Samui.

The turtle was around 1 meter long and about 50 centimetres wide.

Reports say that the turtle must have got caught up in a fishing net, as they are many in the golf of Thailand and there were no wounds found on the carcass.

Finishing nets are very dangerous for sea turtles. This is due to the fact that once a Turtle was to get caught it one, the net can become so tight around them that they can no longer move and eventually die from exhaustion.

This is also one of the reasons why Sea Turles are an endangered species.

Thanapol Says he was unable to bring the tortoise back to shore, due to how large it was and they did not have any rope to tie it with.

