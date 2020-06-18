Lazada Predicts Sales Surge After Covid-19 Lockdown | Samui Times

Business News
Lazada Predicts Sales Surge After Covid-19 Lockdown
Thailand’s e-commerce platform Lazada said that after months of lockdown, its market is set to grow by 35 percent, or 220 billion THB this year.
The news comes after the number of sellers on the site grew more than 75 percent as millions of new buyers chose online shopping.
Some 90,000 new sellers joined and participated in Lazada’s assistance package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which offers no commission and no payment fees.
Lazada said from March to May, shoppers spent 30% more time than average on the platform.
Paradee Sinthawanarong, chief marketing officer of Lazada Thailand, said people’s digital lifestyle and digitisation throughout the economy has taken hold, even after the lockdown has been lifted.
The number of sellers and brands coming on board to Lazada doubled in the first half this year, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Sports toys, outdoor play items, small kitchen appliances, furniture and exercise and fitness equipment are best-selling products that have increased sales by at least 250% to above 500% during the lockdown between March and May.
Emily Liu, senior vice-president for new business at Lazada Thailand, said a live online festival was held yesterday to promote Lazada as a leading lifestyle market for sellers and customers.
Today, shoppers can log on to Lazada’s mid-year super sale event that runs until Friday.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
