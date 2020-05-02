Local photographer brings history back to life | Samui Times

Suthee Trongnit, otherwise known as Matt Tong hales from a Thai mother and Malaysian-Chinese father; he grew up and studied in the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur.

He is no stranger to hidden and idyllic locations on Koh Samui.

Tong is the inspiration behind Samui Studio; he’s the personable photographer that captures unforgettable moments between friends, families and people in love.

His warm approach allows him to capture true personalities, a sense of fun and a connection between his subjects; his aim is to show a true and natural beauty in his photographs that will be treasured for life.

Since being in isolation; he’s turned his creative hand to modernising historical images of Koh Samui; transporting locals and residents back to life on the peaceful coconut island.

With patience and a steady hand, he’s crafted black and white images of long-ago-local-communities to vibrant works of art that allows the viewer the chance to travel in time.

Tong has mastered colourful depictions of crowds of eager onlookers watching buffalo battles, King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit Kitiyakara visiting Koh Samui in 1958 and Wat Sai Thong Floating Market in 1935 to name but a few.

Tong is keen to create a colourful coffee table book of his handiwork and is always on the lookout for exciting photographs that he can work from and bring back to life.

If any Samui Times readers have access to old pictures, then he’d love to scan them!

Who knows, his enquiring mind might lead to some Samui history being unveiled.

He is fascinated by the strong Thai culture and wants to bring this alive.

“Colourising old photographs is very time consuming; not only do you need patience, but attention to detail is paramount.”

“Much research has to be done to ensure that the true colour palette of the era is in place and also to date check the image by assessing the content, buildings, clothing etc. I’m very conscientious and want to ensure a true likeness and authenticity of that particular snapshot in time”

For more information or to share your pictures, please contact Matt by phone +66936032797 or email matt@samuistudio.com.