Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui | Samui Times

Coronavirus Hospitals
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
Koh Samui’s Samujana wants to help in any way it can to relieve those with food insecurity. The Thai Villa estate has pledged to increase its support to provide over 750 meals a week as well delivering homemade face shields to the island’s public hospital.
Staff volunteers have rallied together to provide essential support in the form of nutritious meals, water and homemade face shields to local villages desperately in need and to Koh Samui Hospital to support doctors and nurses that are working around the clock.
The team partnered with the village chief, Khun Vitaya to bring 150 meals of Thai ‘Moo / Kai Pad Krapow’ (rice with pork or chicken), as well as 200 bottles of water to disadvantaged people living in the villages of Plai Laem and Bophu, where many have lost their jobs and are going hungry. By next week they plan to increase the amount to 250 meals with at least three donation times per week.
Nearby at Koh Samui Hospital, 150 homemade face shields along with 300 food boxes and bottles of water have been delivered to everyone working tirelessly to care for their patients at the island’s public hospital. The hope is to increase this to at least 200 face shields by next week.
“We want to help provide for the hungry and those in need, in any small way we can. Having worked in hospitality for over 30 years, my team and I want to care for people and provide support to the Koh Samui community. We are so pleased to partner with local philanthropist Khun Vitaya to deliver essential support at this time of need, ” said John Dopéré, the general manager at Samujana.
SOURCE: Travel Daily MediaStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Recieving 5000 Baht Handout
Food Donations Get Out Of Hand In Bangkok
Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
Thailand’s Tourism Industry To Get Clean Bill Of Health
Bangkok Police Hunt Political Activists Who Branded Landmarks
Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China
Phuket Mass Exodus Sparks Covid-19 Fears
Curfew Breakers Attack Pattaya Shopkeeper For Denying Alcohol Sale
Tax Relief Measures To Aid Thai Economy
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login