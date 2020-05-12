Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui | Samui Times

Koh Samui’s Samujana wants to help in any way it can to relieve those with food insecurity. The Thai Villa estate has pledged to increase its support to provide over 750 meals a week as well delivering homemade face shields to the island’s public hospital.

Staff volunteers have rallied together to provide essential support in the form of nutritious meals, water and homemade face shields to local villages desperately in need and to Koh Samui Hospital to support doctors and nurses that are working around the clock.

The team partnered with the village chief, Khun Vitaya to bring 150 meals of Thai ‘Moo / Kai Pad Krapow’ (rice with pork or chicken), as well as 200 bottles of water to disadvantaged people living in the villages of Plai Laem and Bophu, where many have lost their jobs and are going hungry. By next week they plan to increase the amount to 250 meals with at least three donation times per week.

Nearby at Koh Samui Hospital, 150 homemade face shields along with 300 food boxes and bottles of water have been delivered to everyone working tirelessly to care for their patients at the island’s public hospital. The hope is to increase this to at least 200 face shields by next week.

“We want to help provide for the hungry and those in need, in any small way we can. Having worked in hospitality for over 30 years, my team and I want to care for people and provide support to the Koh Samui community. We are so pleased to partner with local philanthropist Khun Vitaya to deliver essential support at this time of need, ” said John Dopéré, the general manager at Samujana.

