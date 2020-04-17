Local’s fear they’re at risk as Thai-Malaysian border is expected to open this weekend | Samui Times

Asia News
Local’s fear they’re at risk as Thai-Malaysian border is expected to open this weekend
The Thailand-Malaysian border is expected to re-open this weekend to help the struggling rubber trade, triggering local residents to express their fear that the change could lead to a increase in new cases of Covid 19 in Thailand. Security authorities, however, inform the public that rigorous screening procedures are in place in anticipation of re-opening.
Commander of the Fourth Army Area, Lt. Gen Pornsak said that all agencies in the Southern Border Provinces and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center have set up a task force to screen people entering Thailand in preparation for the checkpoint. Police expect that about 800 people will cross the border every day and are ready to keep everyone safe at “manageable standards.”
Speculation that up to 100,000 people could flood into Thailand at border crossings, creating chaos at the checkpoint, was denied by the SBPAC Secretary-General, who said, “These are just rumors that the number of people officially registered online to cross the embassy is fewer than 8,000.”
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
