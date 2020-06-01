Lockdown Easing Sees Increase In Road Accidents | Samui Times

As Thailand eases lockdowns, traffic accidents have increased with Saturday alone seeing 6 people killed.

On Sunday, a car skidded off the street and crashed into a tree, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were killed and their father critically injured. The fatal incident occurred in the western province of Kanchanaburi.

Soon after, police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. A 25-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead in the car with the driver seriously wounded.

Southern Thailand also saw two accidents with an elderly woman by the name of Chamnian Taluang, aged 80, killed after her motorcycle was hit by a speeding car from behind.

Her right leg was cut off and her arm was broken. The unnamed motorcycle driver was critically injured.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was also at the scene and was reprimanded by police.

In Phuket, a lorry rammed into a roadside power pole causing it to fall down and kill two people. The driver was killed and another man on a motorbike was critically injured by the dropping power pole. He was admitted to Chalong Hospital, but unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he died in the hospital.

