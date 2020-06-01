Lockdown Easing Sees Increase In Road Accidents | Samui Times

Breaking News
Lockdown Easing Sees Increase In Road Accidents
As Thailand eases lockdowns, traffic accidents have increased with Saturday alone seeing 6 people killed.
On Sunday, a car skidded off the street and crashed into a tree, a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were killed and their father critically injured. The fatal incident occurred in the western province of Kanchanaburi.
Soon after, police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. A 25-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead in the car with the driver seriously wounded.
Southern Thailand also saw two accidents with an elderly woman by the name of Chamnian Taluang, aged 80, killed after her motorcycle was hit by a speeding car from behind.
Her right leg was cut off and her arm was broken. The unnamed motorcycle driver was critically injured.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was also at the scene and was reprimanded by police.
In Phuket, a lorry rammed into a roadside power pole causing it to fall down and kill two people. The driver was killed and another man on a motorbike was critically injured by the dropping power pole. He was admitted to Chalong Hospital, but unfortunately, his injuries were too severe and he died in the hospital.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Phuket Travellers Now Don’t Need Health Document
Police Seek Suspects Who Asked Quarantine Hotel Partners For Commission Fee
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
House Approves Executive Decrees To Boost Economy
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Lockdown Easing Sees Increase In Road Accidents
1 New Case, No Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 1)
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
Japan Looking To Lift Entry Ban On Tourists From Thailand
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login