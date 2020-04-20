lockdown in Phuket will end from April 30 | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
lockdown in Phuket will end from April 30
The lockdown in Phuket will come to an end on April 30, But that doesn’t mean everything will go back to normal.
Some restrictions were originally scheduled to end on 26 April, but the Phuket Office of the Public Relations Department stressed in its overview of orders that…
“all orders of the Phuket Province will end on 30 April 2020.”
For those boats that are permitted to land at sea, the orders said…
“When leaving the port or coast at any location, announcements must be made to reach the port or coast at the point of departure, and the operators and owners of the boats must be strict in [strengthening] the prevention of epidemics.”
The current orders under the lockdown (restrictions) in Phuket, also state that all private kindergartens and nurseries will remain closed and that construction may begin, but contractors can only use construction materials that are already on site and are not permitted to transport new materials to their worksites.
As is normal, the orders reminded all persons that breaching any of the health regulations and restrictions imposed under the Emergency Decree would constitute a violation of Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which could result in a prison term of up to one year or a fine of up to 100,000 baht or both.
Infringing orders may also be disciplined pursuant to Section 18 of the Emergency Decree, which can entail a sentence of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both.
SOURCE: Phuket News
