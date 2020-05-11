Login To Learn: Thai Schools Preparing For Online Education

Thai schools in Koh Samui and Thailand alike are preparing for the event that students may need to login to learn if the scheduled reopening date is deemed unsafe due to Covid-19 .

As schools are set to reopen July 1st, Thailand’s Ministry of Education is testing an online and televised learning system designed as a back-up to supplement children’s learning.

The new system, set to be tested next Monday, May 18, will enable students to access learning materials and classes through 17 television channels, with additional skills classes planned for school breaks. The Ministry of Education says it is consulting with parents, teachers and students for their input in designing the right materials and an appropriate timetable, with plans to reduce the number of assignments during break periods.

Following an extended period of closure as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, schools across Thailand are set to re-open from July 1, with the first semester running until November 13. Following a break from November 14 to November 30, the second semester will begin on December 1 and run until April 9, 2021, followed by a break until May 16, 2021. The newly crammed schedule is to make up for lost time for schools and student over the past 2 months.

