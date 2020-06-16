A majority of Thais don’t want foreign tourists returning over fears that they could bring a second wave of Covid-19.

The news comes from a Dusit Rajabhat University poll, or Suan Dusit Opinion Poll, which was conducted online between June 9-12 with 1,116 people responding nationwide.

Asked whether they wanted foreign tourists to return to visit Thailand soon, 75.72% said “no”; with 54.39% saying that they would like the Thai people to tour their own country first before going elsewhere; and 21.33% saying that they were afraid the foreigners would spark a second wave of the virus.

The rest, 24.28%, said they wanted foreign tourists to come soon. Saying foreigners could help spur the economy and generate income for the country.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times