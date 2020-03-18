Malaysia/Narathiwat border closes until end of month

Fourth Army commander Lieutenant General Pornsak Poonsawat, who is also director of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command, went to inspect the Sungai Kolok customs checkpoints in Narathiwat. After seeing that only Malaysian nationals are allowed to enter the country, he then gave the order to close all 13 checkpoints bordering with Malaysia, from March 18-31, effective from 5 am yesterday (Tuesday).

The border closure was in responses to Malaysia’s nation wide lock down in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus.

Yesterday scores of Thais, who had been working in Malaysia, began returning to their homes in the southern provinces, after the Malaysian government decided to shut its borders. Those who want to enter Thailand from Malaysia during the closure period can do so only at three permanent checkpoints – Sungai Kolok, Buke Ta and Tak Bai.

