Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Today, in the early hours of the morning, a 22 year old Thai man, was caught violating the national curfew at a checkpoint in Maret Sub-district, Koh Samui District.
The Surat Thani province police officers pulled him over for inspections after while he was on his motorcycle.
The report says was the man seemed suspicious and after being searched, police found heroin and methamphetamine in the man’s possession, which was contained in two tubes, hidden in his wallet in the back of his trousers.
The man confessed that he just bought heroin and methamphetamine from a drug dealer in the Hua Thanon community. The man said he was on his way home before the officer found him driving by the checkpoint.
The local authorities have reported the man has been charged with possession of a class 1 substance (heroin and methamphetamine) and violating the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE:Bugaboo.Tv
