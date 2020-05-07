Man Drowns In Chiang Rai Pond | Samui Times

Chiang Rai News
Man Drowns In Chiang Rai Pond
A 36 year old man from Mae Suay, drowned in a pond in Chiang Rai.
Police found the man after 10 minutes in a 5-meter deep pond.
The police were later informed that that man had been drinking with friends before complaining how hot it was and decided to go for a swim alone.
His friends started to worry after he had been gone for a while and went to search for him but were not able to find him. That was when they decided to contact the police.
A significant amount of water mimosa formed in the pond in which police suspected the victim may have been caught in before he died.
Thailand has the highest drowning death rate among children in all of ASEAN.
According to the World Health Organization, the death rate by downing is double the world average.
Many programs have taken place in the country to encourage children to swim, but many adults still remain at risk.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai Citylife
