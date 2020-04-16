Man seized for forging Covid-19 test certificates | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Man seized for forging Covid-19 test certificates
A Thai man was arrested for fabrication Covid-19 National Examination Certificates. Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of forging Covid-19 examination certificates, 14-day quarantine reports and other medical documents.
Police started investigating after being told that the unknown 24-year-old had marketed his services online, according to the tourist police head Pol Lieutenant-General Chadtha Komolwattana.
They discovered that his clients, both Thai and foreign, hired him to counterfeit the medical papers required for work applications and transactions.
Police searched his belongings and found counterfeit hospital seals along with more than 65 fake medical forms around the country. The man admitted that he had been producing the papers for more than a year, the officers said.
The man was charged with the forging of documents.
The police said they are now trying to figure out who hired him to make forgeries.
SOURCE: The Nation
