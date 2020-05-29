Breaking News
Man Shot After Telling Co-worker Not To Smoke In Factory – Video
Mr. Nattapon was shot in the right hip saying that the alleged shooter Thirawat Thamkantee, tried to shoot him five times for telling him not to smoke.
Officers in Samut Prakarn contacted police in Rayong where the man was thought to have gone to visit family. From there, he was chased to a rubber plantation where it took two hours to arrest him as he was reportedly carrying a gun.
He was accused of an attempt to murder and carrying a firearm in a public place without permission and necessity.
CCTV footage Captures man firing a gun at a colleague
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
