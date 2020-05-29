Connect with us

Man Shot After Telling Co-worker Not To Smoke In Factory – Video

Samui Times Editor

Published

6 hours ago

on

By

Apparently telling a co-worker to not smoke at work can get you shot. That’s what happened at a factory when a 27- year-old man decided his co-worker must take a bullet after the simple request.
CCTV footage showed the man shooting the co-worker Mr. Nattapon Kanhom, 23, at a Samut Prakarn factory, before fleeing the scene.

Mr. Nattapon was shot in the right hip saying that the alleged shooter Thirawat Thamkantee, tried to shoot him five times for telling him not to smoke.

Officers in Samut Prakarn contacted police in Rayong where the man was thought to have gone to visit family. From there, he was chased to a rubber plantation where it took two hours to arrest him as he was reportedly carrying a gun.

He was accused of an attempt to murder and carrying a firearm in a public place without permission and necessity.

CCTV footage Captures man firing a gun at a colleague

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

