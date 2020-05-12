Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Receiving 5000 Baht Handout | Samui Times

This morning, a man climbed up a power pole at Pattaya, threatening to jump because for three months he did not receive the 5,000 baht Government stimulus for people affected by the spread of Covid-19 virus.

A man’s protest at Soi Chalerm Phra Kiat 9 outside a temple in tambon Nong Prue, district of Bang Lamung, was registered around 11 am.

Pol Col Khemarin Pismai, Police Chief of Pattaya, hastened to the scene with local police and disaster prevention and mitigation officer officials.

59 year-old man, named Paiboon Wisetsri, stood on the cables attached to the pole at about ten metres high.

He yelled loudly, protested that in March he registered 5,000 baht a month for the government handout –and he still had not received any money, even though he deserved it.

Reports say he seemed very emotional, possibly drunk.

After 30 minutes of chat, the officials coaxed the man back to the ground.

The police called his family and they took him home.

