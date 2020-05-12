Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Receiving 5000 Baht Handout | Samui Times

Coronavirus Thailand
Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Receiving 5000 Baht Handout
This morning, a man climbed up a power pole at Pattaya, threatening to jump because for three months he did not receive the 5,000 baht Government stimulus for people affected by the spread of Covid-19 virus.
A man’s protest at Soi Chalerm Phra Kiat 9 outside a temple in tambon Nong Prue, district of Bang Lamung, was registered around 11 am.
Pol Col Khemarin Pismai, Police Chief of Pattaya, hastened to the scene with local police and disaster prevention and mitigation officer officials.
59 year-old man, named Paiboon Wisetsri, stood on the cables attached to the pole at about ten metres high.
He yelled loudly, protested that in March he registered 5,000 baht a month for the government handout –and he still had not received any money, even though he deserved it.
Reports say he seemed very emotional, possibly drunk.
After 30 minutes of chat, the officials coaxed the man back to the ground.
The police called his family and they took him home.
SOURCE:Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Receiving 5000 Baht Handout
Food Donations Get Out Of Hand In Bangkok
Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
Thailand’s Tourism Industry To Get Clean Bill Of Health
Bangkok Police Hunt Political Activists Who Branded Landmarks
Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China
Phuket Mass Exodus Sparks Covid-19 Fears
Curfew Breakers Attack Pattaya Shopkeeper For Denying Alcohol Sale
Tax Relief Measures To Aid Thai Economy
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login