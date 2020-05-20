Massage Shops May Reopen Soon | Samui Times

The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body.

Coconuts notes that the director of the Health Service Support Department, Thares Karassanairawiwong, says that upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, is not permitted for the time being as it may entail a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.

The Ministry of Public Health says the Covid-19 task force will consider allowing massage shops to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Great news for those who yearn for a foot massage, not so good if you’ve got a sore back.

It is known that the new proposal comes after a conversation with massage parlour leaders who say that their members are experiencing financial distress as a result of the forced closing of their premises.

SOURCE: Coconuts