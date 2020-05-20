Massage Shops May Reopen Soon | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
The Thai Government is debating whether to allow massage shops to reopen soon, provided treatment is limited to the lower body.
Coconuts notes that the director of the Health Service Support Department, Thares Karassanairawiwong, says that upper body massage, including the back, shoulders and neck, is not permitted for the time being as it may entail a higher risk of Covid-19 infection.
The Ministry of Public Health says the Covid-19 task force will consider allowing massage shops to offer massage treatments from the waist down. Great news for those who yearn for a foot massage, not so good if you’ve got a sore back.
It is known that the new proposal comes after a conversation with massage parlour leaders who say that their members are experiencing financial distress as a result of the forced closing of their premises.
SOURCE: CoconutsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Online Thai English Teacher Criticised For “Bad” English
Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death
China Offers Cash To Wildlife Trade At Center Of Covid-19 Outbreak
Additional Asymptomatic Covid-19 Case Reported Today (May 20)
Thailand Stockpiling Covid-19 Anti-Viral Drug To Prepare For Second Wave
Plight Of Homeless Highlighted After Man’s Death
2 New Cases, Schools Opening July 1- Covid-19 Update (May 20)
Vietnamese Return Home From Thailand And India
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
4 Countries Have Been Removed From Thailand Covid-19 ‘High Risk’ List
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login