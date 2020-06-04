Masses Of Beach-goers Worry Officials After Reopening | Samui Times

Thailand’s first public holiday, since beaches were reopened, saw crowds of people flocking to sunbathe. Yesterday, Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday, caused heavy traffic in Chon Buri at Bang Saen beach as many took full advantage of the holiday coupled with the beach reopening.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, traffic was backed up by more than two kilometers, with Saen Suk municipal mayor Narongchai Kunplome ordering the roads to be closed temporarily. On his Facebook, Mr. Narongchai said the beach was too packed, making it almost impossible for people to practise social distancing.

He further stated that starting tomorrow, vendors and food hawkers could resume trading along the beach. However, the sale of alcohol will be banned. He also said beach chairs in different areas will be banned and for those areas that they are allowed, they must be socially distanced.

The municipal office said beach chairs may only be put up on the beach from Fridays to Sundays. At other times they must be removed for the sake of orderliness. Mr Naronchai said non-chair areas are being designated so people can enjoy wide open spaces on the beach. Bang Saen beach, which attracts a lot of weekenders because of its easy access and its close proximity to Bangkok, will also be closed on Mondays for cleaning. Under the “new normal” regulations, visitors must wear face masks at all times while on the beach and must leave it by 11pm. Chon Buri has not reported a coronavirus infection in 40 days, but the reported amount of around 5,000 beachgoers yesterday has officials worried. SOURCE: Bangkok Post