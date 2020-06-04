Masses Of Beach-goers Worry Officials After Reopening | Samui Times

Beaches
Masses Of Beach-goers Worry Officials After Reopening
Thailand’s first public holiday, since beaches were reopened, saw crowds of people flocking to sunbathe. Yesterday, Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday, caused heavy traffic in Chon Buri at Bang Saen beach as many took full advantage of the holiday coupled with the beach reopening.
By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, traffic was backed up by more than two kilometers, with Saen Suk municipal mayor Narongchai Kunplome ordering the roads to be closed temporarily.
On his Facebook, Mr. Narongchai said the beach was too packed, making it almost impossible for people to practise social distancing.
He further stated that starting tomorrow, vendors and food hawkers could resume trading along the beach. However, the sale of alcohol will be banned. He also said beach chairs in different areas will be banned and for those areas that they are allowed, they must be socially distanced.
The municipal office said beach chairs may only be put up on the beach from Fridays to Sundays. At other times they must be removed for the sake of orderliness.
Mr Naronchai said non-chair areas are being designated so people can enjoy wide open spaces on the beach.
Bang Saen beach, which attracts a lot of weekenders because of its easy access and its close proximity to Bangkok, will also be closed on Mondays for cleaning.
Under the “new normal” regulations, visitors must wear face masks at all times while on the beach and must leave it by 11pm.
Chon Buri has not reported a coronavirus infection in 40 days, but the reported amount of around 5,000 beachgoers yesterday has officials worried.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
Pattaya Beaches Reopen With Concerns Of Water Quality
Masses Of Beach-goers Worry Officials After Reopening
Thai Schools To Reopen After TV Learning Proves Largely Unpopular
Thailand’s Unsung Heroes Praised By World Health Organisation
Koh Samui Weather (June 4)
Thai Airways May Avoid Bankruptcy In The US
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Koh Samui Weather (June 3)
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
Curfew From 11PM-3AM Starting June 1
July 1 – End Of Emergency Decree, Lockdowns, International Travel Ban
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login