Maya Bay Sees Resurgence In Rare Crab Species | Samui Times

Beaches
Maya Bay Sees Resurgence In Rare Crab Species
After being closed to tourists for almost 2 years, Maya Bay is seeing the return of a rare crab species.
The hairy leg mountain crab or ‘Pu Kai’ in Thai appeared on Maya Bay beach, which is a part of Hat Nopparat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, Krabi province. The 10-centimeter wide crab was feeding on morning glory planted on the beach by park rangers.
It was the first time Pu Kai was spotted in decades, said park rangers who captured the images of the rare crab on Monday. Maya Bay has been closed since July 1, 2018, in order to stop overcrowding and restore the environment.
The reappearance of Pu Kai brought excitement to conservationists as it indicates a rehabilitated marine ecology.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
