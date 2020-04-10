Medical staff feeling the wrath of the Covid-19 Virus – 80 Infected so far | Samui Times

Thai health workers are in constant jeopardy trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak, as it has been reported that 80 medical staff have been infected since January.

Yesterday, spokesman of the government’s centre for Covid-19 situation administration, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, confirmed the numbers saying…

“Medical staff accounted for 3.4 % of the total 2,258 confirmed cases in Thailand.”

50 out of the 80 infected medical staff were infected while working in hospitals, such as in emergency rooms, operating theatres and dental clinics. 18 caught the virus within their local community and source say the remaining 12 infections is still under investigation.

Reports have shown the worst affected are nurses with a total of 36 that have been infected so far, followed 16 doctors, 2 Pharmacists, 2 dentists, 1 operating theatre staff, 13 staff working in the health field and 10 other medical personnel.

It’s in times of crisis that we especially appreciate our national medical staff, their goodwill and dedication to serving those in need. In the face of a global pandemic, it’s fair to say that not all heroes wear capes.

SOURCE:The Nation