Mental Health Issues Mounting According To University Poll | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Mental Health Issues Mounting According To University Poll
Survey respondents indicate that mental health is on the rise in Thailand as many express they have additional stress from financial and health worries.
According to a poll from Bangkok’s Suan Dusit University, researchers asked 1,239 people last week about their top concerns, with many reporting that their mental health problems such as stress and anxiety have gotten much worse.
Suicides have also been on the rise due to financial stress among other worries that have been brought on by the pandemic. Scholars at Chiang Mai University studied suicide cases that occurred between late March and mid-April finding that 38 suicide attempts were driven by the lockdown, business closures, job loses and furloughs.
The UN warned last month about a global mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic even affecting children who are kept out of school.
“Elderly people face stress because they are at high risk of serious infection,” said a World Health Organisation official.
The poll found that many people are worried about finances, as many claimed to have no savings with others saying they are in more debt thanks to the pandemic.
Some of the findings from the Susan Dusit poll are…
- Around 71% say they are stressed about payments
- 62% are worried about their finances due to decreased income
- 63% are worried about losing their jobs
- 70% are worried about the health of their family members
- 60% say their mental health has declined
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Mental Health Issues Mounting According To University Poll
One New Case, One Death – Covid-19 Update (June 2)
Boxer Acquitted From Drug Charges Wants Justice
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Despite Spam, Thai Chana App Crucial In Covid-19 Fight
Cinemas Keep Extension Plans Despite Decreased Ticket Sales
Pattaya Beaches Open But Give Tourists Nowhere To Go
Thai Ship Workers Quarantined In Phuket
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
July 1 – End Of Emergency Decree, Lockdowns, International Travel Ban
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login