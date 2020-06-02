Mental Health Issues Mounting According To University Poll | Samui Times

Survey respondents indicate that mental health is on the rise in Thailand as many express they have additional stress from financial and health worries.

According to a poll from Bangkok’s Suan Dusit University, researchers asked 1,239 people last week about their top concerns, with many reporting that their mental health problems such as stress and anxiety have gotten much worse.

Suicides have also been on the rise due to financial stress among other worries that have been brought on by the pandemic. Scholars at Chiang Mai University studied suicide cases that occurred between late March and mid-April finding that 38 suicide attempts were driven by the lockdown, business closures, job loses and furloughs.

The UN warned last month about a global mental health crisis brought on by the pandemic even affecting children who are kept out of school.

“Elderly people face stress because they are at high risk of serious infection,” said a World Health Organisation official.

The poll found that many people are worried about finances, as many claimed to have no savings with others saying they are in more debt thanks to the pandemic.

Some of the findings from the Susan Dusit poll are…

Around 71% say they are stressed about payments

62% are worried about their finances due to decreased income

63% are worried about losing their jobs

70% are worried about the health of their family members

60% say their mental health has declined

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Thaiger