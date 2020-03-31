Minister settles concerns for electricity supplies | Samui Times

Business News
Minister settles concerns for electricity supplies
Thailand’s Energy Ministry, Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, says that there will be adequate electricity supply to fuel the demands of all people staying at home, as millions are mostly stuck indoors, raising the domestic electricity supply usage. Many businesses are having to ‘shut up shop’, which compensates some of the demands on total supply, in proportion to domestic usage. Therefore, although power consumption will rise among residential users, electricity usage among business and industry has been suppressed with orders to shut down until April 30 including, department stores, restaurants, schools, universities, entertainment venues and much of Thailand’s manufacturing industry has been shut down.
The Energy Minister has stated…
“There should be enough power for everyone despite the government’s recommendation to work from home and Companies that let their employees work from home will save on power bill too.”
“We have increased generating capacity by over 30% from power plants nationwide. I have ordered all related agencies, especially the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, to monitor power usage closely and evaluate the situation on a daily basis as people tend to use more electricity during March – April.”
The Minister says that in the first three weeks of March, oil consumption in Thailand had gone down by 8% compared to February’s total. He estimates that total oil consumption for the year could drop by 20%
“The trend should continue to go down as the government has postponed the Songkran holidays, which usually cause oil consumption to spike in April”, (due to people travelling back to their provinces for Thai New Year).
SOURCE: The NationStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online
No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits
322 cases in Thailand, 50 announced yesterday. 5 cases confirmed in Phuket.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News5 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Business News5 days ago
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
News4 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection
-
Latest News5 days ago
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online