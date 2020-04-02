Ministry of Public Health releases guidelines to reduce Covid-19 infections | Samui Times

If you are someone who has recently just travelled from abroad or has a history of close contact with people infected with Covid-19, you should follow these basic guidelines…

1) Observe yourself every day – Both yourself and others in the accommodation should observe their symptoms every day, such as measuring the temperature. If found to have a fever temperature of more than 37.5 degrees Celsius along with respiratory symptoms such as coughing, coughing, sore throat, panting, you must visit a doctor. It is advised to not use public transport but if travel is necessary you should a private car and always wear a mask at all times

2) Hygiene – Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If for some reason you have no water and soap accessible, pat your hand with an alcohol gel at least 70% concentrate.

3) When coughing/sneezing – Try to cover your nose with tissue paper every time, including covering the chin. Then throw the tissue into a double layered garbage bag, followed by fastening the bag tightly and dispose of it with the general waste. Another method is covering your mouth and noses with your sleeves or elbows when coughing or sneezing and clean hands with alcohol gel or wash hands with soap and water immediately after.

4) Social Distancing – Avoid being close to other people even if it’s within your own household, especially the elderly with various chronic diseases. You should always be at least 1-2 metres away from other people and keep interaction to a minimum. If you are meeting other people you must always wear a mask. Used masks must be disposed of in a double layered garbage bag that has been tied tightly, followed by cleaning hands with alcohol gel or soap and water immediately.

5) Do not share personal items with others – Such as clothes, handkerchiefs, blankets, towels, plates, bowls, glasses, water, straws and phones. This also includes separate drinking water. Separate foods and not sharing meals with family members. When having meals you must scoop food you eat separately and clean the container with dishwashing liquid and leave to dry in the sun.

6) Separate bathroom/toilet – If possible you should sleep in separate bedrooms and use separate toilets with family members. If do not have separate bathrooms should always clean the toilet immediately after using it and close the lid before flushing the toilet to prevent the spread of germs. Be careful of important risk points that are common to each other, such as toilets, sinks, faucets, doorknobs and wash hands with soap and water every time.

7) Waste separation of risky items – Waste separation should be separated into 2 types and put into the bin for further disposal, these being…

General waste (such as plastic bags, food containers, single-use bottles, etc) to collect as general waste.

Waste contaminated with nasal secretions, saliva, secretions, such as hygiene masks, tissue paper, etc.

Each day, collect and destroy germs by putting in double-layered garbage bags and destroying germs by pouring with bleach. Then fasten the bag tightly and dispose of it with the general waste.

After waste management wash your hands immediately with water and soap or alcohol gel.

SOURCE: Ministry of Public Health