More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights | Samui Times

Chiang Mai News
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
As of today, more airports in Thailand have re-opened for special international flights, approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.
Krabi, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai, Hua Hin,Surat Thani, and Hat Yai are now allowed to operate international flights that repatriate foreign citizens or return Thai citizens.
Scheduled commercial flights to and from overseas destinations remain prohibited after the Aviation Authority extended the ban by the end of May.
While some domestic flight limits began last Friday again, most of Thailand’s airports remain closed to international flights, with the exception of Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao in Rayong.
Airports are now allowed to operate these special international flights from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., which are the same hours for the restricted domestic services that were restarted last Friday.
Phuket Airport is still closed to commercial aviation until May 15, but has authorization for overseas repatriation flights.
Those arriving from overseas in Thailand will be subject to health checks and 14 days of state quarantine. State or military aircraft, emergency landings, humanitarian assistance, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights are still permitted to land in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
