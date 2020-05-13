More Myanmar Nationals Repatriated From Thailand | Samui Times

Myanmar authorities brought back 67 more nationals from Thailand by a relief flight on Tuesday, according to a statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In order to retrieve the Myanmar nationals from Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated with the Myanmar Embassy in Thailand and Myanmar’s government ministries under the guidelines of the National Level Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19, the statement said.

The returnees from Thailand will be put under quarantine at designated facilities or hotels for 21 days under the management by the Ministry of Labor, Immigration and Population, the Ministry of Health and Sports, and the Yangon Region Government.

According to the statement, it is the second batch of Myanmar nationals from Thailand after the first batch of 135 Myanmar nationals went back home on May 6.

So far, Myanmar has reported 180 COVID-19 cases with six deaths since the infectious disease was first detected in the country on March 23. Enditem

SOURCE: Xinhuanet