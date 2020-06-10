image
More Thais Returned Home From China and Japan

More Thais Returned Home From China and Japan | Samui Times
More Thais returned home from China and Japan through special flights yesterday and were immediately sent into quarantine as per the government-mandated rules.

Of the 138 Thais returning from Tokyo, ten were found to be feverish upon examination and the rest were sent to Bangkok Center Hotel and Mövenpick Hotel in Bangkok and the H2DO Hotel in Samut Prakan for the 14-day quarantine.

The returnees, which included a monk and four diplomats, were met by officials from the departments of disease control and defence.

 

Returnees board buses at Suvarnabhumi airport, heading for 14-day quarantine, after arriving home from Japan on Tuesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan – Bangkok Post 

Late last night, 37 Thais, who were stranded in China, touched down at Suvarnabhumi Airport agreeing to enter the government’s quarantine facilities for a 14 day period.

 

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

