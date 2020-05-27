More Than 100 Plastic Containers Used Per Person In 14-Day State Quarantine | Samui Times

A Thai artist from Japan who returned to the state quarantine, Henry Tan, 33, shared his photos of plastic meal containers on his facebook page while at the Palazzo hotel in Bangkok.

The post soon became viral and shocked many, causing them to criticized the waste policy of the government.

Henry was surprised when he calculated a state quarantine resident uses over 100 plastic containers over the 14 days of isolation period.

“I thought of this trash, being multiplied by the thousands of people that had to go in state quarantine,” Henry, told Khaosod English.

“Just my flight alone resulted in 200 people in quarantine.”

A picture shows approximately 80 containers of plastic food and 18 bottles of water. The artist also stacked and photographed the containers in various ways.

Henry said he would have meals left at 6:30am, 11:30am and 4:30pm before his door. Each meal would come with a rice and sides plastic box, sometimes in different boxes.

Each meal was also provided with a small plastic bag with tissue, plastic cutlery and a small packet of fish sauce. He washed and reused the cupboard to try and cut waste.

“So actually, there’s more waste used per quarantine person than the photos show,” he said.

He said that he used to sort garbage during his work stay in Japan because different forms of waste are collected in various days.

“It’s a requirement when living there; part of the consciousness. So I picked up the trash sorting habit and decided to see how much I would use during quarantine.”

Henry, who completed his 14-day stay on Sunday, told Khaosod English, he cleaned plastic bottles and boxes and left them for recycling with the hotel staff.

According to the authorities, a total of 13,861 were in state quarantine from 14 May. Henry hoped the officials would consider balancing hygienics and plastic applications.

Plastic waste has also risen since home stay policies were introduced. Many people have no longer taken their own containers to stores, and waste sorters are less likely to sort waste because of fear of contamination.

“I hope people will find ways to avoid plastic, even if it’s not convenient or easy, such as cooking at home or using pinto tiffin carriers,” Henry said.

SOURCE: Khaosod English