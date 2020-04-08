More than half of Thais returning from Indonesia tested positive for Covid-19 | Samui Times

On Monday, it was announced that 76 embers of the Thai Islamic community that had travelled to Indonesia to preform “Dawah ”, an Islamic missionary tradition, returned to Thailand.

Now, we find out that 42 out of 76 returned and tested positive with the Covid-19 virus.

As a result of the high numbers, 35 LionAir staff have also been quarantined in a hotel in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district as well but so far none of the staff has symptoms.

After examination, 22 returnees have been sent to quarantine at Southern Lak Muang Stadium in the southern Songkhla province, including 11 who are under observation, 10 who are confirmed positive for Covid-19, and one who tested negative.

7 were sent to Seangtham Vittaya School in Narathiwat province in the Deep South where 5 are under observation and 2 others have tested positive.

In the southern province of Pattani, 13 returnees have been quarantined in government facilities. 8 are under observation and 7 tested positive to the virus.

The other 26 returnees have been quarantined at Songkhla Rajabhat University Satun campus where 16 tested positive.

SOURCE: The Nation